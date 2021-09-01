STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi releases special commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th birth anniversary

Speaking on the occasion through video-conferencing, Modi lauded the religious organisation for its work and services and said that it has played the role of a brand ambassador of Indian traditions.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on Wednesday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

Speaking on the occasion through video-conferencing, Modi lauded the religious organisation for its work and services and said that it has played the role of a brand ambassador of Indian traditions and values.

Citing ISKCON's global presence, the prime minister said he often gives the example of its success while speaking of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a programme launched by his government to popularise "made-in-India" products. How we feel a sense of belonging and pride when we are greeted with 'Hare Krishna' in foreign countries. Imagine how we will feel if we find the same familiarity for 'made-in-India' products outside," the prime minister said.

'Hare Krishna' is the greeting offered by ISKCON members.

Prabhupada arrived in New York with little idea about his next meal or where he will stay, and his subsequent success in popularising ISKCON is, Modi said quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, no less than a miracle.

ISKCON has told the world that for India, faith means zest, enthusiasm and faith in humanity, he said, and also lauded its service to people during various crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabhupada was not only an extraordinary devotee of Lord Krishna but was also a devotee to India, Modi said, noting his association with the freedom movement.

Modi said when India was in "slavery", the Bhakti movement kept its spirit alive, and added that scholars assess that if there was no social revolution that time then it would be difficult to imagine the country's fate.

Bhakti connected the creature with God by removing the discrimination of faith, social hierarchies and privileges, he said.

"If a sage like Swami Vivekananda took Vedanta to the west, then Srila Prabhupada and ISKCON took up this great task of taking Bhakti Yoga to the world when the time came. He connected Bhakti Vedanta with the consciousness of the world," he said.

It is our resolve that the world should benefit from our knowledge of Yoga and Ayurveda, Modi added.

Prabhupada had founded ISKCON, commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

ISKCON has translated the Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature in 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier said.

He has also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Society for Krishna Consciousness ISKCON Narendra Modi Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp