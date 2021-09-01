STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe underway in Rs 200-crore extortion racket case; 23 officials transferred, FIRs logded

Investigation revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.

At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17.

Investigation revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.

The investigation team is now collecting details of his earlier cases of fraud and impersonation and are planning to book him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

"I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister," Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.

While according to Japna Singh, she paid a total of Rs 3.5 crore to Hong Kong-based account on July 28, 29, 30, and August 6, and has shared proof of the transactions.Afterwards, the police laid a trap and arrested two of his accomplices, Pradeep and Deepak, between August 7 and 8.

Additional CP Singh had earlier said that the matter is quite sensitive and he had arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail; his two associates Pradeep Ramdanee and Deepak Ramnani; two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena; and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula. 

