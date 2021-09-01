STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party should join united front to dislodge BJP: PSP-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

The former UP minister, who had quit the Samajwadi Party after differences with Akhilesh Yadav and formed his own outfit, also alleged that the bureaucracy is working in an arbitrary manner.

Published: 01st September 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power and their effort is that the Samajwadi Party (SP) also join the front.

The former UP minister, who had quit the Samajwadi Party after differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and formed his own outfit, also alleged that the bureaucracy is working in an arbitrary manner.

He also accused the state's BJP government of failing to check crime. Yadav told reporters here that his outfit has readied itself for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, for which all like-minded parties should unite to dislodge the BJP from power. "Our effort is that the Samajwadi Party should also be part of this (united front) so that we are successful in removing the BJP from power," he said.

Attacking CM Yogi Adityanath over law and order, Yadav said incidents of murder, dacoity and rape have become common. "The government of Yogi Adityanath has failed on all fronts," he said, adding that bureaucracy too is working in an arbitrary manner.

He also criticised the Centre's farm laws, saying these have ruined farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party PSP Lohia Shivpal Singh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp