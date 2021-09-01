STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security instructions by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after suicide bid in Bapu Bhawan

Vishwambhar Dayal shot himself on Monday using a licensed revolver in his room on the eighth floor of the building.

Published: 01st September 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking note of the suicide bid by a senior bureaucrat's private secretary at the Bapu Bhawan here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officers to review security in all government buildings.

The Bapu Bhawan is a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Vishwambhar Dayal shot himself on Monday using a licensed revolver in his room on the eighth floor of the building. He is the private secretary of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rajnish Dubey.

According to a senior official, the chief minister during a meeting directed that "the security of the Secretariat and other sensitive government offices should be strengthened". "Additional chief secretary for Home, Addl DGP (Law and Order) and Secretariat administration should deeply review the security arrangements and present their report. No one should be allowed entry with weapons," Adityanath said.

He also directed officials to ensure cleanliness of offices and to strictly enforce a ban on use of pan-masala, gutkha and tobacco. Vishwambhar Dayal is in still critical condition and undergoing treatment. Bapu Bhawan houses several ministerial and bureaucrat offices.

It is connected to the state assembly building and is just a stone's throw away from the state Secretariat.

