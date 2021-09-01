Uttar Pradesh reopens schools for primary students

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: All the primary schools (class I to V) in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday for regular physical classes with Covid appropriate measures.

Normalcy returned on Wednesday morning when the tiny tots were seen going to schools with bags on their back and mask on the face.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, the classes will be held in two shifts -- morning and evening-- and only 50% of children would attend one shift.

At the same time, the private school administrations have sought permission from the parents to send their children to schools. The private schools have been holding both the online and offline classes simultaneously for the students as many parents have not given their consent to send the children to school for physical classes.

The primary schools have reopened after 17 months. They were closed during the first Covid wave. However, online classes continued during this entire period.

As per basic education officer Vijay Pratap Singh, students were called in clean uniforms with two sets of masks and a dish of their own for mid-day meals in government schools.

The parents were duly informed about all the precautions to be taken by them while sending the children at the parents-teachers meetings held prior to the reopening of the schools.

In all the schools, both private and government, the management was seen adhering to the Covid protocol in the morning shift. All arrangements including thermal scanning, pulse oxymetre, and social distancing were in place.

Many schools had made the seating arrangement for only 20 students in a classroom. However, many prominent private schools continued with the online classes only and had postponed the re-opening.