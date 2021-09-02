STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam flood situation improves marginally; 4.93 lakh affected

Almost 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve still under water with as many as 110 of the 223 anti-poaching camps inundated.

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

A boy with his cattle wades through a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people affected by the deluge came down by nearly 1.55 lakh, though two more children died on Thursday, a bulletin said.

The number of people reeling under the natural calamity now is about 4.93 lakh while it was 6.48 lakh on Wednesday, it said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one child each drowned in Chamaria of Kamrup and Mayong of Morigaon, taking the toll in the floods to five.

Two more persons have drowned, but the ASDMA said these were cases of "general drowning" and did not include them in the flood toll.

At present, 1,230 villages are submerged and 39,606.03 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the bulletin said.

ASDMA said more than 4,92,800 people are affected due to floods in 18 districts -- Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts.

The bulletin said Nalbari is the worst-hit district affecting nearly 1.11 lakh people, followed by Golaghat ( 91,500) and Darrang (84,100).

Till Wednesday, 17 districts were affected by the deluge.

It further said authorities are running 105 relief camps and distribution centres in 12 districts, where 4,169 people, including 935 children, are taking shelter.

The bulletin said that various relief agencies have evacuated 911 persons from several flood-hit parts of the state.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts, the bulletin said.

Roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Darrang, Barpeta, Jorhat, and Morigaon, ASDMA said.

A total of 5,42,667 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the deluge across 19 districts, it added.

Meanwhile, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities said 70 per cent area of the forest is still under water.

As many as 110 of the 223 anti-poaching camps are inundated.

Due to flood-related incidents, nine hog deer, two swamp deers and one each of capped langur and python have died so far, while three animals have been rescued till now.

According to the daily flood situation report issued by the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra is flowing in "above normal to severe flood situations" in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup, and Dhubri districts due to rainfall in the past one week.

Also, tributaries of the Brahmaputra, namely Beki in Barpeta, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur districts are flowing in above normal to severe flood situations but showing a receding trend.

An alert has been sounded for Kokrajhar and Biswanath districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Floods Kaziranga National Park
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp