Chandan Mitra, veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP, passes away at 66

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late on Wednesday night at his Delhi residence.

He was 66-years-old and was not keeping well for a while. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Before enrolling himself in Oxford University, Mitra did his schooling from Kolkata's La Martiniere for Boys before joining St. Stephens College in Delhi.

He has also worked with The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer and The Hindustan Times. Mitra was the managing director of Delhi-based The Pioneer till June this year.

Mitra began his political journey in 2003 when he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member. He was elected to another term in the upper house of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.

Expressing condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Chandan Mitra ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.’’

"Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,’’ tweeted Kushan, his son.