STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandan Mitra, veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP, passes away at 66

Mitra began his political journey in 2003 when he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member. He was elected to another term in the upper house of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.    

Published: 02nd September 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Editor of The Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra

Editor of The Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra in Bhubaneswar to attend a litfest. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late on Wednesday night at his Delhi residence.

He was 66-years-old and was not keeping well for a while. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Before enrolling himself in Oxford University, Mitra did his schooling from Kolkata's La Martiniere for Boys before joining St. Stephens College in Delhi.

He has also worked with The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer and The Hindustan Times. Mitra was the managing director of Delhi-based The Pioneer till June this year.

Mitra began his political journey in 2003 when he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member. He was elected to another term in the upper house of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.      

Expressing condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Chandan Mitra ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.’’

"Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,’’ tweeted Kushan, his son. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandan Mitra BJP The Pioneer
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp