Chandan Mitra will be remembered for his contributions to journalism, politics: Mamata Banerjee

As the chronicler of society and news, his death has caused a void in the world of journalism, the TMC chief said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Editor of The Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra

Editor of The Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra (File photo | Express)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of senior TMC leader and eminent journalist Chandan Mitra, saying that the two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be remembered for his contributions to journalism and politics.

He was suffering for a while and died late on Wednesday night, his son Kushan Mitra said.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Banerjee tweeted.

In another statement, she said that 65-year-old Mitra was the editor-in-chief of The Pioneer, and was earlier associated with other newspapers like The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer and Hindustan Times in different phases of his chequered career.

"As the chronicler of society and news, his death has caused a void in the world of journalism," the TMC chief said.

Mitra had joined the TMC in 2018 in the presence of Banerjee during the party's July 21 'Martyrs' Day Rally'.

