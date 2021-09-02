STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar case: Navlakha moves HC, seeks medical check-up and house arrest instead of prison custody

In his plea, Navlakha, 69, sought that the HC direct authorities of the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to get him medically examined for a lump developed in his chest.

Published: 02nd September 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and currently lodged in Taloja prison, moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking that he be placed under house arrest as part of his judicial custody, owing to his advanced age and medical ailments.

In his plea, Navlakha, 69, also sought that the HC direct authorities of the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to get him medically examined for a lump developed in his chest.

His counsels, Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy, told a bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that Navlakha wished to be examined medically to rule out "cancer".

In his plea, Navlakha cited the Supreme Court's order issued in May this year, whereby the apex court had dismissed his default bail plea, but found merit in treating house arrests as an alternative form of detention, especially for such undertrials who are aged or suffering from serious medical ailments.

Navlakha's counsels also told the HC that they had already written to the Taloja prison authorities, seeking a medical check-up for the lump in his chest, but they were yet to hear anything from the authorities.

They further told the HC that Navlakha also suffered from hypertension that he developed while in prison, and several other ailments.

Navlakha was arrested by Pune police from Delhi on August 28, 2018 in connection the Elgar Parishad case.

He was initially kept under house arrest, but subsequently sent in judicial custody.

As per Navlakha's plea, he has spent one year and three months in prison.

The HC will hear the plea further later in the day.

The case relates to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Maharashtr's Pune district on December 31, 2017.

The Pune police had claimed that the event was backed by Maoists, and provocative speeches made there led to caste violence near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial in the district the next day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp