STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hate speech: Court remands Hindu Rakshak Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary to 14-day judicial custody

Chaudhary was accused of raising communal slogans and inciting the youth to propagate against a particular religion at a rally at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday remanded Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal, to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly raising communal slogans here last month.

Chaudhary was accused of raising communal slogans and inciting the youth to propagate against a particular religion at a rally at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak sent Chaudhary to jail after Delhi Police produced him before the court on expiry of his one day custodial interrogation in the matter.

The police told the court that the accused was not required for further interrogation and requested to send him to jail.

The accused had surrendered before Delhi Police on August 31.

No mistreatment has been reported by the accused. Heard. Application perused. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the application is allowed.Accused persons are remanded to JC for 14 days, the judge said.

The judge directed the jail authorities to produce the accused before the court concerned on September 16.

Chaudhary had surrendered after a recent Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him any interim protection.

A trial court had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail application, saying “we are not a Taliban State”.

The court had said that in past such incidents have flared communal tensions leading to riots and loss to life and property.

We are not Taliban State. Rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multi cultural society.

While the whole of India is celebrating 'azadi ka amrut mahotsav' there are some minds still chained with Intolerant and self centric beliefs, the judge had said.

Delhi Police had on August 10 arrested six people- Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vineet Bajpai, Preet Singh and Deepak Kumar - in connection with inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar recently.

On August 11, advocate Ashwani Upadhyay was released on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinky Chaudhary Hindu Rakshak Dal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp