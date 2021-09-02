STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government has given documents to CBI for probe against Anil Deshmukh: HC told

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said the central agency would go through the documents and check if the court orders have been complied with.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has handed over to the CBI the documents pertaining to a report submitted by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on alleged corruption in police transfers and postings for its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, the central probe agency on Thursday told the Bombay High Court.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that the documents have been provided as assured by the state government.

Singh said the central agency would go through the documents and check if the court orders have been complied with.

The court was hearing an application filed by the CBI, claiming that the government was not cooperating by refusing to hand over certain documents which the agency requires for its investigation against Deshmukh over alleged corruption and misuse of official position.

The state government had initially refused to hand over the documents claiming that the papers sought by the CBI did not have any relevance with its probe against Deshmukh.

However, the bench had last month asked the government to reconsider and directed it to tell if it was willing to share some of the documents.

The state government then agreed to sharing some of the documents with the CBI.

After hearing Singh, the court on Thursday adjourned the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The court reiterated that such matters with regard to sharing of information for investigation purposes should be solved between the two agencies instead of bringing them to court.

The documents sought by the CBI included the letter submitted by Shukla to the Director General of Police - Maharashtra, which included a report on alleged corruption in police transfer and postings, annexures of the report and the panchnama that showed how the documents had been transferred from one department to another.

The CBI, in its application filed last month, had said that it had written a letter to the State Intelligence Department (SID) seeking details of a communication sent by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but the SID had refused to provide them claiming it was part of an ongoing investigation.

The high court had on July 22 held that the CBI can inquire the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel limited to its nexus with Deshmukh and had dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking that some parts of the central agency's FIR against the NCP leader be quashed.

On April 21, the CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The FIR was filed after the agency conducted a preliminary inquiry against the state's former home minister following an order from the high court on April 5.

Deshmukh had resigned from the post of state home minister the same day, but denied any wrongdoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh CBI Anil Deshmukh probe
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp