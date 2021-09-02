STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: MNS workers stage protest demanding reopening of temples

MNS leader Rajendra Wagaskar said if the state government does not allow temples and other places of worship to open, the party will open them for common people.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

temple bell

Image for representation

By PTI

PUNE: Leaders and workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) resorted to ringing of bells as part of a "ghanta naad" protest here on Thursday to press for their demand for opening temples in the state.

The BJP had also staged a similar protest outside Kasba Ganapati Temple here earlier this week, following which the police had registered an offence against party leaders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms.

The MNS' agitation was staged under the leadership of the party's city unit president Vasant More outside Tambdi Jogeshwari temple.

"All hotels, bars, malls and shops have been permitted to operate. When everything has been reopened, the state government is putting restrictions on Hindu festivals. We demand that the restrictions placed on festivals and temples, which are still closed, should be lifted as soon as possible," More said.

If the state government fails to lift the restrictions, the MNS will intensify its agitation, he said.

MNS leader Rajendra Wagaskar said if the state government does not allow temples and other places of worship to open, the party will open them for common people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp