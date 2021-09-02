STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MPs should maintain dignity of Parliament, we don't want to act like headmasters: Lok Sabha Speaker

All parties should sit together and devise a code of conduct for MPs to restrict them from entering the well of the House and raising placards, Om Birla said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Underlining that MPs should maintain the dignity of Parliament while sharing their views, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said chairs of Houses don't want to act like headmasters and punish the members for their misconduct.

All parties should sit together and devise a code of conduct for MPs to restrict them from entering the well of the House and raising placards, he said while expressing concern over the disruptions that occurred regularly during the recently-concluded Monsoon Session.

"Parliament is expected to act as a guiding light for all democratic institutions of the country. Disruptions and unruly scenes are not good for democracy. We (MPs) all should ensure that the dignity of Parliament is upheld and even raised further," Birla told PTI.

Asserting the dignity and decorum of Parliament is sacrosanct, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "We are celebrating the 75th year of Independence and it is high time that political parties sit together and set standards for MPs for their decent conduct in Parliament."

The parties should deliberate on how disruptions and ruckus can be stopped in Parliament.

They all should set such standards that restrict their MPs from entering the Well of the House and raising placards, he said.

Asked whether the rules need to be changed, Birla said existing rules are stringent enough and presiding officers are forced to take action when a situation goes out of hand.

"It is for MPs to maintain the dignity of Parliament. They should act in a decent manner to uphold the dignity of the Parliament. We don't want to act like headmasters and punish MPs for their unruly behaviour," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Noting disagreements are a part of the democracy, Birla said members of Parliament should maintain certain decency while debating an issue.

His remarks were made against the backdrop of ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the recent Monsoon Session.

Opposition MPs stood on the secretary-general table in the Rajya Sabha and threw papers on the chair.

The stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament, which was marred by Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues since its beginning on July 19, ended two days ahead of the scheduled date of August 13.

