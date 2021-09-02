STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab: Cops use force to disperse farmers trying to march inside SAD event

Police claimed that some of the protesters scuffled with them and hurled stones in a bid to force their way inside the SAD event venue in Moga's grain market.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

SAD president and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal (Left) addressing a function in Moga's grain market. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Police on Thursday used a water cannon to disperse a group of farmers who allegedly tried to force their way inside the venue of an event of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab's Moga, which was being addressed by its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Police claimed that some of the protesters scuffled with them and hurled stones in a bid to force their way inside the SAD event venue in Moga's grain market.

"We warned them several times. But some protesters resorted to pelting of stones after which police used force and a water cannon to disperse them.

"They had also blocked the national highway near the spot which was later cleared," Moga's Superintendent of Police Dhruman Nimbale said, adding around 35 of the 600 odd protesters have been detained and the situation brought under control.

SAD president and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal was addressing the function in the grain market when protesters tried to force their way inside.

Some of the protesting farmers said they wanted to question Badal on certain issues but were stopped by the police.

"They tried to break the barricades. When stones were pelted, we had to baton-charge in a restrained manner to disperse them," the SSP said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had recently started a 100-day "yatra" across hundred assembly constituencies in Punjab.

A protesting farmer said they have been holding protests at the borders of the national capital for over nine months but political parties were "more concerned with power and only shedding crocodile tears" for peasants.

A few days ago too, the SAD had faced a protest by a group of farmers during their event in Baghapurana in the Moga district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest water cannon Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp