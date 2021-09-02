Rain deficit triggers Kharif worries in central and northwest India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With nearly 25% monsoon rainfall deficit in August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded forecast for the seasonal rains which is likely to impact production of Kharif crops in central and northwest India.

The IMD said July and August have seen deficit rainfall in several parts of the country but some respite is expected in September, when rainfall is expected to be above normal.

Overall monsoon rain (June 1 to September 30) is likely to be in the “lower end of normal category (96%),” said the weather office.

It had earlier said the southwest monsoon over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96% to 104% of LPA) at about 101% of the Long Period Average.

On its impact on the agriculture sector that is primarily dependent on monsoon rainfall, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said that paddy transplantation in several states in central and northwest India has been delayed but expressed hope that expected monsoon revival in September would help the farming sector. India is the world’s second largest producer of paddy after China.

The states impacted badly include Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and northeastern states.

“There has been a deficit in sowing because of less rainfall and central India is worst affected. Deficit is also high in central India in August and paddy transplantation will be held in September. There is a positive sign and rainfall is expected to increase in central India with revival of monsoon this month,” he said.