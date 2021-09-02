STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rain deficit triggers Kharif worries in central and northwest India

The IMD said July and August have seen deficit rainfall in several parts of the country but some respite is expected in September, when rainfall is expected to be above normal.

Published: 02nd September 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain, Kerala Monsoon

Representational Image. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With nearly 25% monsoon rainfall deficit in August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded forecast for the seasonal rains which is likely to impact production of Kharif crops in central and northwest India.

The IMD said July and August have seen deficit rainfall in several parts of the country but some respite is expected in September, when rainfall is expected to be above normal.

Overall monsoon rain (June 1 to September 30) is likely to be in the “lower end of normal category (96%),” said the weather office.

It had earlier said the southwest monsoon over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96% to 104% of LPA) at about 101% of the Long Period Average.

On its impact on the agriculture sector that is primarily dependent on monsoon rainfall, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said that paddy transplantation in several states in central and northwest India has been delayed but expressed hope that expected monsoon revival in September would help the farming sector. India is the world’s second largest producer of paddy after China.

The states impacted badly include Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and northeastern states.

“There has been a deficit in sowing because of less rainfall and central India is worst affected. Deficit is also high in central India in August and paddy transplantation will be held in September. There is a positive sign and rainfall is expected to increase in central India with revival of monsoon this month,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Monsoon
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp