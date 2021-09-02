STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot stresses on need to follow Covid protocol in schools, colleges

If the SOP and protocol were not followed then there would be a danger of infection among youths, the Rajasthan CM said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:44 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday stressed on ensuring strict adherence of the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to the pandemic in educational institutions.

Studies in schools for Classes 9 to 12 resumed on Wednesday.

Government and private schools have opened after more than four months for these classes.

"Educational institutions have opened in the state. The education of children has affected due to the closure of educational institutions for a long time. It is the responsibility of everyone to strictly follow the SOPs issued for the operation of educational institutions," Gehlot tweeted.

He further said, "If SOP and corona protocol are not followed, then there is a risk of infection. So along with studies, take proper care of health and ensure strict adherence to protocol and SOP. Best wishes to all the students and teachers!"

As per the guidelines issued by the Education Department, 50 per cent students are allowed at a time and all arrangements are to be made as per the Covid protocol.

