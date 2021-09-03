STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Evidentiary value of close relatives should not be rejected for being associated with deceased: SC

Law does not disqualify the relatives to be produced as a witness though they may be an interested witness, the apex court said.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHIL The evidentiary value of close relatives or interested witnesses should not be rejected on the ground of being associated with the deceased in a case and the law does not disqualify them to be produced as a witness, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari made the observation while upholding an order of Gujarat High Court which convicted and sentenced for two years a man and his mother under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The apex court said that most often the offence of subjecting the married woman to cruelty is committed within the boundaries of the house which in itself diminishes the chances of availability of any independent witness.

Even if an independent witness is available, whether he or she would be willing to be a witness in the case is also a big question because normally no independent or unconnected person would prefer to become a witness for a number of reasons, the bench said.

There is nothing unnatural for a victim of domestic cruelty to share her trauma with her parents, brothers and sisters and other such close relatives, it said.

"The evidentiary value of the close relatives/interested witness is not liable to be rejected on the ground of being a relative of the deceased.

Law does not disqualify the relatives to be produced as a witness though they may be an interested witness," the apex court said.

The top court said that when the court has to appreciate the evidence of any interested witness it has to be very cautious in weighing their evidence or in other words, the evidence of an interested witness requires scrutiny with utmost care and caution.

The Court is required to address whether there are any infirmities in the evidence of such a witness; whether the evidence is reliable, trust-worthy and inspires the confidence of the Court, the bench said.

"Another important aspect to be considered while analyzing the evidence of an interested witness is whether the genesis of the crime unfolded by such evidence is probable or not.

"If the evidence of any interested witness/relative on careful scrutiny by the Court is found to be consistent and trust-worthy, free from infirmities or any embellishment that inspires the confidence of the Court, there is no reason not to place reliance on the same," the bench said.

As per the prosecution case, Gumansinh Chauhan married the deceased' on April 27, 1997 and after the marriage, the deceased was residing in her matrimonial home and her husband was constantly asking the deceased to bring Rs.

25,000 from her father in order to purchase buffaloes as, he was keen on doing milk business.

Due to poor financial conditions of the father of the deceased, she was not able to satisfy the husband's demand , therefore, he frequently started beating the deceased, while her mother-in-law used to pick up quarrel with her on the pretext that she neither knew how to cook nor do any house-hold work properly, it said.

The deceased committed suicide on December 14, 1997 by consuming poison at her matrimonial home for the sole reason that she was unable to bear the continuous mental and physical cruelty meted out to her by the appellants in a short span of eight months, the prosecution stated.

The top court said that from the evidence of the prosecution witness it has no hesitation to hold that prosecution has proved that the deceased was harassed with a view to coerce her to meet unlawful demand of Rs 25,000 and such a harassment was on account of failure by her to bring the said amount from her father who was financially incapable to meet such demand.

"We find, on the basis of the aforesaid evidence, that the prosecution has been successful in proving the charge of cruelty under Explanation (b) of Section 498-A IPC," the bench said.

It also noted that suicidal death by consuming pesticide stands affirmed by the evidence of a doctor, who was one of the panel members of doctors who carried out post-mortem of the deceased.

The bench said "there is no dispute about the facts that the deceased committed suicide within a period of seven years from the date of her marriage and charged-accused had subjected her to cruelty, as we have confirmed the findings of the Trial Court as well as High Court that prosecution has been successful in proving the charge of cruelty under Explanation (b) of Section 498-A IPC.

" "Admittedly, in the case at hand, the evidence clearly establishes the offence of cruelty or harassment caused to the deceased and thus the foundation for the presumption exists.

Admittedly the appellants have led no evidence to rebut the presumption," the bench said.

The top court held that the courts below committed no illegality in holding that the accused-appellants abetted the suicide of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
evidence relatives as evidence
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp