STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inordinate, inexplicable delay in prosecution of UPA era corruption cases: Subramanian Swamy writes to PM

Swamy also said that there is an "induced lack of enthusiasm" of prosecutors in these cases.

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is an "inordinate and inexplicable" delay in prosecution of many corruption cases that took place during the UPA tenure, Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swamy also said that there is an "induced lack of enthusiasm" of prosecutors in these cases.

"There is, without doubt, an inordinate and inexplicable delay in prosecution of many corruption cases by the government, which corruption had happened at the UPA tenure at the Centre," he said in the letter.

Specifically mentioning 2G scam, Aircel-Maxis and National Herald cases, involving senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sonia Gandhi, he said there has not been a finality or conviction in these cases.

"In the past seven years, there has not been a finality or conviction in these cases which is clearly due to the induced lack of enthusiasm of the prosecutors...," Swamy said.

He said these delays are hurting the image of the BJP which made fighting corruption a key plank of election campaigns.

"I am most respectfully urging you to give immediate directions to agency heads, legal officers and prosecutors to sit together, if necessary, and work in coordination and to monitor the progress of cases at regular intervals," Swamy said.

He further suggested that an inter-departmental monitoring body can be formed, which works on a regular basis, comprising agency heads and prosecutors to ensure that the anti-corruption cases are pursued diligently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
corruption UPA government Subramanian Swamy PM Modi
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp