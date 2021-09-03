Maharashtra: One killed, two injured as part of shanty collapses in Bhiwandi

By PTI

THANE: A 50-year-old man died, while two women were injured when a portion of a shanty collapsed on them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 10 am at Ajmi Nagar, where a part of the balcony of a ground-plus-one structure collapsed, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

The victim identified as Rajak died on the spot, while two unidentified women sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Teams from the local police, fire brigade and disaster management cell rushed to the scene for rescue and relief operations, he said.

The authorities have razed the remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious condition, the official added.