Man arrested following exchange of fire in Ghaziabad; weapons seized

The accused had been booked in 30 cases under the NDPS Act at various police stations. He had also looted many people in Sahibabad, a police officer said.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A man was arrested on Friday following an exchange of fire here, police said.

The accused has been identified as Amir Husain, a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gyanendra Singh said.

According to police, the bike-borne accused was asked to stop during routine vehicle checking.

He, however, sped away.

He later fired at the police who tried to stop him, they said, adding that he was injured in retaliatory firing by the police.

It was found that Hussain came out on bail five months ago.

He was booked for his alleged involvement in many crimes in Ghaziabad and NCR region, Singh said.

The accused had been booked in 30 cases under the NDPS Act at various police stations.

He had also looted many people in Sahibabad, the officer said.

A countrymade pistol, two live and as many used cartridges, a bike used in the commission of crimes and stolen cash worth Rs 32,000 were seized from his possession, police added.

