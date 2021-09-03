STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Tripura: Trinamool to conduct survey to strengthen party organisation

The TMC which aims to try and dislodge the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state in the next assembly elections, has been sending large numbers of their top leadership to the state.

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Thursday said her party would conduct a survey in Tripura and indicated that this would help the party to assess acceptability of local leaders.

The TMC which aims to try and dislodge the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state in the next assembly elections, has been sending large numbers of their top leadership to the state in order to build an organisation in this Northeastern state.

Besides Dev, those who have been frequenting Agartala include All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, both of whom have flown in several times.

Dev, who came here from Silchar on Wednesday plans to stay for the next fortnight.

"As directed by Mamata Banerjee, we will go in for a ground-level survey in order to strengthen the organisation. We want to bring in people who have acceptance at the grassroot level," she said.

TMC had conducted a similar survey last year ahead of its assembly elections in West Bengal after which the party had decided to change candidates from a large number of constituencies.

The former Congress MP said she would submit a report to All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee about the outcome of the survey.

Dev, said TMC would initiate a membership drive and organise party programmes in all eight districts of the state.

"Trinamool Congress is receiving a huge response from the people in Tripura. The party will strengthen its organisation within the next few months," she said "I still remember that before the 2018 elections in Tripura, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma used to say that people will get jobs through missed calls. After the formation of the government, neither Himanta Biswa Sarma comes to Tripura nor do the people get jobs," Dev said at a press conference here.

The former President of All India Mahila Congress claimed that an anti-Modi wave was blowing across the country.

In a recent survey, she said, it came to light that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was losing his popularity.

She also visited the famous Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur on Thursday.

