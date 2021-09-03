STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed, two injured in firing by miscreants in Jharkhand

Tiwari was on the hit list of a notorious criminal gang for getting members of the gang arrested in Katras in connection of extortion demand from coal traders and businessmen.

Gun Firing

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

DHANBAD: One person was killed and two others were injured when miscreants fired at them in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Three friends - Neeraj Tiwari, Ronak Gupta and Rahul Gupta - were sitting at a tea stall near Rajasthani Dharmashala on Katras–Rajganj road, about 40 km from here, on Thursday night.

Bike borne criminals came and opened indiscriminate firing on Tiwari which also hit Ronak Gupta and Rahul Gupta, police said.

Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu and Katras police station officer-in-charge Rasbihari Lal, who reached the spot immediately, said that the incident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday.

Police rushed Neeraj Tiwari and Ronak Gupta to Dhanbad hospital while Rahul Gupta who received a bullet in hand was admitted at local Nichitpur hospital.

A police officer said doctors at Aserfi Hospital in Dhanbad declared Neeraj Tiwari brought dead while Ronak Gupta is under treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dhanbad, Sanjiv Kumar told reporters that deceased Neeraj Tiwari and his friend Ronak Gupta had criminal antecedents.

"Police are investigating the incident from different angles. CCTV footage is being scanned. Criminals would be arrested soon", he said.

Both the injured - Ronak Gupta and Rohit Gupta are under treatment in different hospitals.

Sources said Neeraj Tiwari was involved in criminal activities but he had become a police informer recently.

They said Tiwari was on the hit list of a notorious criminal gang for getting members of the gang arrested in Katras in connection of extortion demand from coal traders and businessmen.

When asked about Tiwari being a police informer, the SSP denied it.

