Ruckus in Rajdhani train after JDU MLA Gopal Mandal spotted in his innerwear

"I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I had to hurriedly use the toilet in the night," Mandal told the media.

Published: 03rd September 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Gopal Mandal

Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA from Gopalpur (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: JDU leader and MLA from Bihar Gopal Mandal found himself in an embarrasing situation after he was spotted wearing his innerwear while travelling in a special Rajdhani train late on Thursday night. 

Travelling to the national capital along with two of his assistants, Mandal was reportedly returning from the washroom in his scanty clothing when a co-passenger expressed his objection. 

Identified as Prahad Paswan, the co-passenger of the Patna-New Delhi Tejas special Rajdhani express got into an altercation with the MLA who reportedly hurled abuses at him. Paswan was also travelling with his family and objected to the MLA roaming about in his innerwear. 

On reaching Delhi, media surrounded the MLA. Speaking to them, Mandal said, "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I had to hurriedly use the toilet in the night."

As the incident created a ruckus, the Railway Police Force had to intervene and pacify both the parties in the A1 train coach. RPF IG of East Central Railway S Mayank, while confirming the incident, said, "Yes, this was brought to our attention on Train no 02909 Patna-New Delhi TejashSpl. The RPF reached the spot in the coach after being informed about some heated arguments between the MLA and a co-passenger.”

He further stated that the RPF is trying to get the video of the incident. 

The co-passenger, who raised the objection, has not filed any formal complaint against the MLA.

