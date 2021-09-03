Srinagar Diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 03rd September 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Universities likely to reopen by month-end
Universities and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir that were shut at the start of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to reopen by the end of this month.  Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration is aware of the demands of parents that the educational institutions are allowed to open. The governor said the administration is planning to reopen the institutions by September-end once all students above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. With Covid cases declining, the administration has already allowed colleges to call in vaccinated staff members for administrative duties. 

Parks welcome public as Covid cases fall 
Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases, the J&K administration has thrown open several gardens and parks for the general public from September 1. These include many popular hangout spots like the Hikers Park and Lidder View Park in Pahalgam; Gulistan Wazir Bagh Park, Rani Bagh Park Darashikow Park and Padshahi Bagh Park in Bijbehara in Anantnag district; Shaheed Park in Pulwama; Badamwari Park and Iqbal Park in Srinagar and Gulnar Park in Baramulla. The government has advised visitors to follow Covid-19 SOPs in letter and spirit in and outside these gardens. The visitors have been told to wear masks, carry hand sanitisers and follow social distancing.

Govt to roll out health plan for tribals 
The J&K administration is set to roll out a health plan for members of tribal communities living in Jammu and Kashmir. The plan will focus on developing healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas and providing dedicated facilities to take care of migratory tribal population. The plan also focuses on preventive healthcare, and will aim to set up mobile health units, telemedicine facilities, capacity building and expansion of professional human resource network. The proposed slew of measures is expected to strengthen the healthcare system in tribal areas.

Secretariat workers told to watch out for hackers
With the Civil Secretariat digitalising, the administration has cautioned officials to remain vigilant about attempts by hackers to steal critical data. “The implementation of e-office in the Civil Secretariat has brought about a great deal of efficiency in the overall working and disposal of Government business in Jammu and Kashmir besides ensuring functionality of the Civil Secretariat both at Jammu and Srinagar. Notwithstanding these benefits, this online system like any other IT-based system is susceptible to online invasions especially hacking,” reads an official circular. It cautioned the officers that while security of the system is being strengthened, dangers of hacking cannot be overruled. 

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

