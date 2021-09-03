STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool accuses BJP of vendetta politics as ED issues summons to Abhishek Banerjee

The ED summonses came in a money laundering case related to alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday accused the central government of "vendetta politics" over the recent summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira.

The ED summonses came in a money laundering case related to alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray alleged that the summonses were issued as part of a vendetta by the BJP after it lost the recent Assembly polls in West Bengal.

In a press conference, Ray accused the BJP of misusing central investigation agencies against its political opponents, whereas investigations against its leaders are suppressed.

He said that the ED has joined the CBI in being a "caged parrot".

"They (BJP) declared that they will capture West Bengal. They didn't want to win hearts, they wanted to capture the state and its people. And now that they have failed in it, they are carrying out this witch-hunt. Abhishek Banerjee's friends are also being hounded. Is this the duty of supposedly neutral agencies?" he asked.

He said that both the ED and the CBI have allowed themselves to work as "arms of the BJP."

He also alleged that bureaucrats working in the West Bengal government are also being harassed without any evidence.

He said that the TMC was not bothered by such "false cases" and will counter these both politically and legally.

Ray also said that TMC was not the only opposition party being targeted and listed the income tax raids against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's daughter just days before the assembly elections in the state and the "harassment" of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar before the Maharashtra elections.

He also alleged that when the time comes to act against its own leaders, the BJP has always looked the other way.

"Suvendu Adhikari was seen taking bribes on camera in the Narada case, but when the charge sheet was filed his name was missing because now he is under BJP protection," Ray said, referring to the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The ED case, registered under criminal sections of the PMLA, was filed after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

A "deep system" of political patronage and a "well-oiled" machinery was used to brazenly carry out certain unlawful coal mining in West Bengal, the ED has claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress TMC ED NDA government BJP Abhishek Banerjee
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp