UP toll crosses 100, outbreak of scrub typhus suspected

While a visiting ICMR team did not find any trace of Covid, experts suspect the outbreak of the vector borne scrub typhus bacterial disease.

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

ANI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits the Autonomous State Medical College in Firozabad to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there due to the 'mysterious' fever. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:   With the toll of the mystery fever stalking Uttar Pradesh crossing 100 and its geographical footprint expanding, what was thought to be viral fever and/or dengue, got a new nomenclature: scrub typhus. 

While a visiting ICMR team did not find any trace of Covid, experts suspect the outbreak of the vector borne scrub typhus bacterial disease. During the last 24 hours, hundreds of patients with dengue and viral fever-like symptoms have thronged hospitals across Lucknow. The symptoms for the current outbreak include fever with cold, congestion and drop in platelet count.

Firozabad district continues to be its epicentre with around 75 deaths, many of them children. Also, 17 deaths have been reported in Mathura, three in Mainpuri and two in Kasganj. In Kanpur district, the disease killed about 10 people in the last one week. 

viral fever Scrub typhus
