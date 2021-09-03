STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voice of nation being crushed with 'authoritarian system': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said the tragedy of politics of today is that, in a world of media, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, the voice of the nation is basically suppressed.

Published: 03rd September 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the voice of nation is supreme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that this voice has been "crushed with an authoritarian system" and the tragedy of politics today is its suppression.

In a video shared on the Congress's social media handles on Friday, Gandhi talked about his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's tours and interactions with people from various parts of the country.

"What I remember of my tours with my father was, what was driving the tour was not just connecting with people, it was actually trying to understand their needs and it was about listening to what they were trying to tell him," the former Congress chief said in the about two-and-a-half minute video shot at the Rajiv Gandhi Photo Exhibition organised by the Indian Youth Congress recently.

He said Rajiv Gandhi's tours were about constantly listening to people and suddenly making a connection with what they were saying to how it can be transformed with an instrument.

It was a journey where Rajiv Gandhi would go, listen and then go and look around to find instruments that can transform the voice of this nation that he was hearing, Rahul Gandhi said.

"There is this tremendous voice here, but it's struggling to speak. Of course, that's been magnified today, it's not being allowed to speak, and it's being crushed with monopoly capital, it's been crushed with an authoritarian system," he said.

"This voice is, call it God. There's nothing more than this voice. It's not a singular voice. It is millions and millions of voices that speak together, have huge power when they speak and a tremendous amount of nuance," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the tragedy of politics of today is that, in a world of media, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, the voice of the nation is basically suppressed.

This is the second such video of Rahul Gandhi where he has talked about his father and his experiences with him.

In a video released Thursday, Gandhi had recalled his passion for flying planes just like his father Rajiv Gandhi, and said that he believes that being a pilot helps a lot in public life to be mindful of greater details and of the big picture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp