West Bengal logs 686 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths 

North 24 Parganas accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Hooghly district for two.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,483 on Friday after 11 more persons succumbed to the disease, while 686 new cases pushed the tally to tally 15,50,664, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

One fatality was recorded in Nadia.

Of the 686 new cases, 110 were reported from the state capital and 109 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said.

At least 715 more recoveries were registered in West Bengal, which took the total number of people cured of the infection to 15,23,487.

The discharge rate stands at 98.

25 per cent.

The state currently has 8,694 active cases.

As many as 1,71,22,925 samples have been tested in Bengal thus far, including 43,504 since Thursday, the bulletin added.

