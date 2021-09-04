STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah stresses on land-sea border security, says 'no laxity' acceptable

Published: 04th September 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Placing emphasis on land and sea border security Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that "no laxity" on this ground is acceptable.

While speaking at the 51st Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) held in New Delhi, the Home Minister also focused on the security of citizens for the progress of democracy in the country

"Land and sea borders should be safe and there should not be any laxity on that ground," said the Home Minister.

Shah also said that democracy does not only mean electing leaders through polls but also that the elected leaders ensure the security of citizens.

"It helps in the progress of democracy," he added.

The Home Minister said that BPR&D has played a key role in linking police organisations for law and order management.

Shah also mentioned that there is a need to improve the image of the police, who do the toughest job among all government employees, among the people. He especially lauded the efforts of the beat constables, saying they play a key role in the success of democracy.

"Government employees do the toughest work in the police organisation. They don't get leaves on Diwali, Rakshabandhan, and many more occasions. I think they do the toughest work done among government employees," Shah said.

"I don't know why, but attempts are made to malign the image of Police, you can say that there were campaigns. Some incidents were exaggerated and some other good incidents were not given space. The most difficult work in the entire government system is done by the police personnel," he added

The Union Minister further mentioned how 3,700 Naxals have surrendered in the last few years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and added that they will be brought back to the mainstream.

The Home Minister also said that BPR&D should change as per the need of the hour.

"I am attached with over 80 institutions. Institutions should change themselves as per the need of the hour. Such organisations get fame and attraction when they keep themselves changing as per need. I have written in visitors book here at BPR&D at once that we cannot expect good policing without BPR&D," he concluded.

