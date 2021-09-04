STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-Russia ties stood the test of time: PM Modi

Published: 04th September 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the friendship between India and Russia is time-tested and evidence of this is their cooperation during the pandemic, including in the vaccine sector. 

“India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. In Indian history and civilisation, the word Sangam has a special meaning. It means confluence or coming together of rivers, people or ideas. Vladivostok is truly a Sangam of Eurasia and the Pacific,” Modi said in his virtual address at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Summit in Vladivostok.

He said the energy sector is another pillar of cooperation between India and Russia. He had attended the summit in 2019 as the chief guest. “In 2019, when I visited Vladivostok to attend the Forum, I had announced India’s commitment to an Act Far East policy.

This policy is an important part of our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership with Russia,” he said. Modi also extended an invitation to the governors of the 11 regions of the Far East to visit India at the earliest. 

