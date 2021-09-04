STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Nashik Police Commissioner inaugurates stall for Ganesh idols made by jail inmates

Of the 600-700 Ganesh idols made of clay (Shadu maati), seven are 9.5 feet tall, while the remaining are below 4.5 feet height, said police.

Published: 04th September 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

The vaccination drive for prison inmates started o(Image used for representation only)

By ANI

NASHIK: With less than a week remaining for Ganesh Chaturthi, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey inaugurated the stall of Ganesh idols, which have been made by inmates of Nashik Central Jail Prison, on Friday.

Of the 600-700 Ganesh idols made of clay (Shadu maati), seven are 9.5 feet tall, while the remaining are below 4.5 feet height, said police.

The idols are available for sale to the general public.

Every year, the inmates make the idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Wagh, Superintendent of Police, said, "The inmates of Nashik Central Jail have made Ganesh idols of clay and we have opened a store to sell these idols. The shop has been inaugurated by Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey."

Talking about the prices of the idols, he said, "The price starts from Rs 775 and goes up to 3,000. The idols were made by six-seven inmates. We request people to buy the idols made of clay as they are eco-friendly." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp