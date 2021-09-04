STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre, says basic human rights of dead or alive suspended in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that instead of reaching out, every successive policy is undertaken to humiliate and collectively punish Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 04th September 2021 07:50 PM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's claim that people of Jammu and Kashmir now enjoy equal rights is a "barefaced lie" and the ease with which it imposes a "complete siege" in the valley every time it anticipates a reaction is distressing and deeply insensitive.

Her remarks come after authorities snapped mobile telephone services, except on BSNL's postpaid, and internet services, except on BSNL's Broadband and Fiber, on Wednesday night immediately after the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

"GOI's dubious claims that people of J&K now enjoy equal rights is a barefaced lie as truth is that even their basic human rights dead or alive are suspended with pervasive impunity (sic)," Mehbooba said on Twitter.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said the ease with which the Government of India imposes a "complete siege", including communications blackout, in Kashmir every time it anticipates a reaction from people is distressing and deeply insensitive.

"Their misadventure of creating fear and suppression to eliminate a sentiment is counter productive since feelings and emotions don't dissipate or vanish into thin air. These feelings of betrayal, subjugation and anger are absorbed and passed on from one generation to the next," she tweeted.

The PDP chief claimed that instead of reaching out, every successive policy is undertaken to humiliate and collectively punish Jammu and Kashmir.

"These punitive actions compound this sense of betrayal and rage," she added.

