STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM to launch UP event celebrating urban development success

Aiming to exhibit the performance of Uttar Pradesh under Urban Missions, the Centre has planned a big event in the state to celebrate India@75 - New Urban India.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to exhibit the performance of Uttar Pradesh under Urban Missions, the Centre has planned a big event in the state to celebrate India@75 - New Urban India. The event will be held in Lucknow and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will showcase the transforming urban landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said through this exhibition achievements under Urban Missions in the past seven years and projections for the future will be shown. “UP has emerged as a promoter of urban landscape to ensure liveability, economic-ability and sustainability, especially after 2017,” said an official.

UP is headed for Assembly polls in early 2022 and Central and state authorities have started putting in efforts to meet the targets under government schemes. The event to be held from September 26-28 will exhibit the performance of Uttar Pradesh in various urban missions. The state has performed better than others in terms of construction of houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban). So far, nearly 17.3 lakh houses have been sanctioned, of which 8.75 lakh have been completed.

An exhibition named Indian Housing Technology Mela will showcase domestically developed innovative construction technologies, materials and processes which could be useful for beneficiary-led construction houses under PMAY-U. A conference with stakeholders from across the country will be held to share the progress in transforming urban landscape and plan for future urban development to improve ‘Ease of Living’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Urban missions
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp