PM to launch UP event celebrating urban development success

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to exhibit the performance of Uttar Pradesh under Urban Missions, the Centre has planned a big event in the state to celebrate India@75 - New Urban India. The event will be held in Lucknow and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will showcase the transforming urban landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said through this exhibition achievements under Urban Missions in the past seven years and projections for the future will be shown. “UP has emerged as a promoter of urban landscape to ensure liveability, economic-ability and sustainability, especially after 2017,” said an official.

UP is headed for Assembly polls in early 2022 and Central and state authorities have started putting in efforts to meet the targets under government schemes. The event to be held from September 26-28 will exhibit the performance of Uttar Pradesh in various urban missions. The state has performed better than others in terms of construction of houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban). So far, nearly 17.3 lakh houses have been sanctioned, of which 8.75 lakh have been completed.

An exhibition named Indian Housing Technology Mela will showcase domestically developed innovative construction technologies, materials and processes which could be useful for beneficiary-led construction houses under PMAY-U. A conference with stakeholders from across the country will be held to share the progress in transforming urban landscape and plan for future urban development to improve ‘Ease of Living’.