STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal spotted on train in undergarments booked

Officials said the FIR was lodged on Saturday at the GRP police station in Ara, based on a complaint lodged against the MLA Gopal Mandal.

Published: 05th September 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Gopal Mandal

Gopal Mandal, JDU MLA from Gopalpur (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PATNA: An MLA of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, who hit the headlines for travelling by a New Delhi-bound train in undergarments and quarrelling with co-passengers when they took umbrage, has been booked under various sections of the IPC besides the SC/ST Act, officials said here on Sunday.

They said the FIR was lodged on Saturday at the GRP police station in Ara, based on a complaint lodged against the MLA Gopal Mandal.

The complainant, Prahlad Paswan, had recorded his statement at GRP New Delhi on Friday soon after the train reached its destination.

He alleged that he was traveling in the same compartment of Tejas Express as the legislator and had expressed his discomfort when he saw Mandal going towards the toilet in his vest and underpants.

Paswan has alleged that he was physically attacked by the MLA and his cohorts, who asked him to disclose his name and abused him making reference to his caste.

Paswan has also alleged that the attackers robbed him of some valuables, which included a finger ring, and forced him to drink water drawn from the lavatory tap.

A zero FIR was lodged on the basis of Paswan's complaint at New Delhi which was forwarded to authorities concerned here.

The MLA, who represents Gopalpur constituency of Bhagalpur district, has so far not reacted to the various allegations made in the FIR though he had responded to the public outcry with the claim that he was suffering from dysentery and had felt the urge to relieve himself as soon as the train chugged off from Patna on Thursday evening.

When asked for his comments, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the de facto leader of the JD(U), said he would not like to say anything till investigation was on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Mandal MLA in underwear
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp