STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four killed, 17 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP

The passengerswere headed towards the Mahi river to immerse ashes of a villager when the front tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and overturned.

Published: 05th September 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JHABUA: Four persons were killed and 17 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned on Sunday at Dhaturiya village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased and injured, all residents of Padalghati village under the Bamaniya police station area, were headed towards the Mahi river to immerse ashes of a villager when the front tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and overturned, an official said.

"The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Dhaturiya village under the Raipuriya police station area, about 50 km from the Jhabua district headquarters," said Anil Bamaniya, in charge, Kalyanpura police station.

He said the deceased men aged between 37 and 45 years.

"The injured persons were admitted to the Petlawad health centre for treatment," Bamaniya said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot after the incident.

A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act, the officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madhya pradesh tractor accident
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp