Haryana: Covid curbs extended for 14 days, online classes in residential universities till October 15

A decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities shall be taken on October 15 after assessing the prevalent Covid situation, the govt order stated.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday directed vice-chancellors of residential universities to continue conducting online classes till October 15, modifying its earlier order to plan the reopening of institutes from the upcoming academic session.

COVID-19 induced curbs in the state were extended for a fortnight with the relaxations permitted earlier allowed to continue.

"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from September 6 (5 am onwards) to September 20 (till 5 am), along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders," an order by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday stated.

However, making some modifications in earlier orders, it stated that vice-chancellors of residential universities in the state are directed to continue conducting classes online till October 15.

A decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities shall be taken on October 15 after assessing the prevalent Covid situation, it stated.

Meanwhile, university administrations may strive to ensure to get all students, faculty members and staff, including the outsourced ones, fully vaccinated and share the progress with the Department of Higher Education, Technical Education and Medical Education and Research, as the case may be, the order stated.

However, universities and colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical and offline examinations with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

Hostels in colleges and universities are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.

According to earlier orders, vice-chancellors of universities in the state had been advised to plan the reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme with the state government's department concerned.

