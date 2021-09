India records 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 308 fresh fatalities; active infections increase for fifth consecutive day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 42,766 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection in day, India's infection tally rose to 3,29,88,673, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 4,10,048, comprising 1.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.42 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 4,367 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases are being reported for 70 consecutive days, the ministry said.

It said 17,47,476 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of the infection in the country to 53,00,58,218.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.62 per cent.

COVID19 | India reports 42,766 new cases in the last 24 hours. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.42%.

Express Photo | @shrirambn pic.twitter.com/Ye2RDH42hJ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 5, 2021

It has been below 3 per cent for the last 72 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,21,38,092, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 68.46 crore, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 68 crore with more than 62.

25 lakh jabs administered Saturday, the health ministry said.

The daily tally is expected to increase further as the 7 pm provisional report gets updated with the compilation of the final numbers for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 26,99,02,315 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 3,35,98,191 second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, according to the data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 52,38,12,268 first doses have been administered while 15,99,16,790 second doses have been given.

On Saturday, 62,25,922 doses were administered, pushing the overall coverage to 68 crore (68, 37, 29,058), the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.