STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Varun Gandhi calls for engaging with protesting farmers, draws support from Jayant Chaudhary

A large number of farmers are attending a mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday described farmers, who have been protesting against three farm laws, as "our own flesh and blood" and suggested that the government should re-engage with them in reaching common ground.

His remarks, which drew support from RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, came as a large number of farmers gathered for a mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," Gandhi tweeted, posting a short video of the large crowd.

The mahapanchyat comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

Praising Gandhi, Chaudhary said "Appreciate what Varun bhai is saying but look at what BJP MLA from Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, is commenting. Though deeper tests required, at the very least, Vijendra should get his eyesight tested. Or he could visit some villages in his constituency and repeat this absurd statement."

The RLD leader was refereeing to a BJP MLA tweet questioning the nationalist credentials of the protesting farmers.

He deleted the tweet later.

Gandhi's MP mother Maneka Gandhi retweeted his son's tweet.

Wary of the political fallout of the agitation, which has been spearheaded by the politically and socially strong Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has been cautious in its handling of the agitation despite the protesting leaders being trenchant in their criticism of the government.

The party had asked Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to tender an apology after she had referred to a section of protestors as "mawali" (ruffians).

The Centre had held talks with the protesting farmer unions but in vain as they did not agree to their demand of withdrawing the three farm laws.

The government has insisted that these Acts have given farmers new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected the criticism that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp