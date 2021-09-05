STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PLFI leader, two accomplices held in Jharkhand

The state government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on any information that led to the arrest of the PLFI area commander, Sujit Kumar Ram alias Sahu ji.

Published: 05th September 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: Three members of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including an area commander, have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition seized from their possession, a police officer said here.

The state government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on any information that led to the arrest of the PLFI area commander, Sujit Kumar Ram alias Sahu ji, district Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a newly built house at Borotika village in Anandpur police station area and arrested the PLFI leader and his accomplices -- Raju Bhuiyan and Mahavir Singh, the SP stated.

"During interrogation, Sujit, a resident of Khunti district, confessed that he served as the area commander of the outfit, and his accomplices, both 19 years of age, were local residents. Sujit was wanted in at least 10 criminal cases," he said.

Among the things recovered from their possession were three rifles of .315 bore, 34 live cartridges, a country-made pistol, a double-barrel gun with eight rounds of cartridges and PLFI leaflets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People's Liberation Front of India Sujit Kumar Ram Sahu ji
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp