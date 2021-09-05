STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions eased out in Kashmir but security forces continue to remain deployed

There are no restrictions on movement of people in the Valley, but barricades continue to remain in place along roads at several areas, especially those leading to Geelani's residence at Hyderpora.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri woman covers her face with a scarf as she walks past paramilitary soldiers standing guard in a closed market area in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Restrictions were eased out in Kashmir, but security forces continued to remain deployed on the fourth day on Sunday following the death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said.

There are no restrictions on movement of people in the Valley, but barricades continue to remain in place along roads at several areas, especially those leading to Geelani's residence at Hyderpora here in view of the fourth day of mourning for the separatist leader.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order, they said.

The traffic movement has increased across the Valley, but most of the public transport remained off the roads, officials said.

Few shops also opened in some areas of the city as well as in other parts of the Valley, they added.

The situation is normal and under control, officials noted.

The police had on Saturday said several preventive measures had been taken to maintain law and order, including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far.

The police also said several social media platforms, including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan, have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb peace.

Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news and the police are observing them, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them, they said.

While voice calling and fixed-line internet services across all operators were restored Friday night after remaining suspended for two days, mobile internet services remained barred.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday said the services would be restored on Sunday after a review meeting.

Geelani, 91, died at his home in Srinagar on Wednesday night after a prolonged illness.

The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

