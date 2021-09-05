STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several injured in SFI-TMC clash near Kolkata

Amid sloganeering, a scuffle broke out between the SFI activists and the TMC supporters accompanying TMC MLA Lovely Moitra whose car was stuck in traffic due an SFI march.

Published: 05th September 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

KOLKATA:  Several persons were injured as activists of CPI(M)-backed SFI and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed at Rajpur near Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were holding a march in the area, demanding the opening of schools and colleges when the car of TMC's Sonarpur South MLA Lovely Moitra got stuck in the traffic due to it, a police officer said.

Amid sloganeering, a scuffle broke out between the SFI activists and the TMC supporters accompanying Moitra, he said.

The scuffle soon escalated to a major clash, injuring several people from both sides, the officer added.

A police contingent was sent to the area and it brought the situation under control, he said.

"The rally started at Sonarpur station and we were marching towards Rajpur, demanding educational institutions be opened in the interest of students. We had police permission for the rally," an SFI leader said.

"Out of nowhere, TMC activists lunged towards us and started beating up when we reached Rajpur," she said.

Moitra alleged abuses were hurled at her from the rally when her car was stuck in the traffic.

When one of the TMC workers protested, the Left students started beating him, she claimed.

"I want all of those behind the incident punished," Moitra said.

Police said that they are yet to make arrests in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI protest TMC SFI clash kolkata clash Lovely moitra
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp