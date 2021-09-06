STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army jawan ends life three days after suicide by fiancee in Rajasthan

Published: 06th September 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTA: A 24-year-old army jawan allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday, three days after his fiancée killed herself, police said.

Pappu Yadav, who was attached with the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army and posted in Dehradun, came home on leave, the police said.

According to the police, Yadav was depressed since his fiancée committed suicide at her house.

He had got engaged to the woman, a resident of Chittorgarh district, around three years ago.

On Monday morning, Yadav went to the fields near his home in Deolikalan village in the Chechat police station area of the district and hanged himself from a tree.

Chechat police station SHO Rajendra Meena said there was no suicide note on the body.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, the police officer said, adding further investigation into the matter was underway.

