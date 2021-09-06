STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Double trouble: More Mathura villages report dengue-like illness, Ballia registers significant rise in viral fever cases

While a high-level team to examine the patients has been sent, an additional team of doctors would go to these villages for sampling and treatment.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:56 AM

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MATHURA: At least four more villages in the district have reported dengue-like fever even though no death was recorded, official said Sunday.

Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of the rapid response team said, the new villages which reported the cases are Ram Nagar, Fulgarhi, Chaumuha and Daghenta.

"There has been no casualty within 24 hours but a report of dengue/fever has been received from four more villages," he said.

Koh, Jachaunda, Pipraut, Junsuti, Sakarva villages have already reported cases of fever, he said.

He said 384 samples have been taken in Daghenta village and 40 people have been diagnosed with Leptospirosis.

While a high-level team to examine the patients has been sent, an additional team of doctors would go to these villages for sampling and treatment, he stated.

According to officials, seven patients admitted in Swarn Jayanti Hospital were discharged Sunday.

The cases of viral fever in the district hospital in Ballia have increased by 25 per cent over the past 10 days, a doctor at the facility said Sunday, amid fears of the spread of dengue Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr VP Singh said the children's ward is fully occupied with patients.

"This is the rainy season when fever, weakness, body pain and diarrhoea patients register a rise, and it is quite natural."

Child specialist Dr J S Kumar posted at the district hospital said, "In the past 10 days, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in the number of patients of viral fever."

District Magistrate Aditi Singh said all village panchayats and urban local bodies have been instructed to undertake anti-larval spray and keep a special focus on cleanliness.

Chief Medical Officer of Ballia Dr Tanmay Kakkar said all necessary precautions are being taken.

"Everyday, 140 patients are being tested in the district hospital. Most of these people are typhoid patients. No death has taken place due to dengue or viral fever, and at present there are nine patients of dengue in the district," the CMO said.

He added all possibilities of waterlogging in affected villages are being redressed, and anti-larval spraying is being done.

