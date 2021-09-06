STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firozabad dengue outbreak: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders strict action against officials found lax

As many as 105 patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted on Sunday to the government medical college in Firozabad, where the diseases have claimed 51 lives so far.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that some officials of the health and urban development departments have been found lax in discharging their duties in Firozabad district where dengue and viral fever claimed over 50 lives, and ordered strict action against them, according to an official statement.

The chief minister held a meeting and directed that teams of specialists from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and King George's Medical University in Lucknow be sent to Firozabad, Agra and Mathura.

The teams will guide local doctors and will oversee treatment of patients there.

"In Firozabad, some officers of the health and urban development departments have been found lax in discharging their duties.

It should be examined and action should be initiated against guilty officers," the chief minister told the meeting.

The chief minister also issued directions for making arrangements of additional beds, paramedical staff, medicine and testing equipment.

The ÇM Helpline is taking feedback from the families of patients about the facilities available in hospitals, an official spokesperson said.

Firozabad government medical college principal Dr Sangeeta Aneja had said on Sunday, "Today, 105 new patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted while 60 people recovered. As of now, 447 patients are admitted to various wards."

Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on charges of laxity.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh on Thursday suspended the three doctors with immediate effect on charges of negligence and warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in treatment to ailing people.

The suspended doctors are Girish Srivastava of Primary Health Centre of Salai in Firozabad, Ruchi Srivastava, a public health expert, and Saurav.

On Wednesday, Firozabad's Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth had been removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue.

The chief minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation.

