For 3rd time in 11 days, India's daily COVID-19 vaccination crosses 1 crore doses

Published: 06th September 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepare a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sumida ward of Tokyo

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For a third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a day on Monday taking the total number of doses given in the country to over 69.68 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

A total of 1,05,76,911 doses were administered on Monday, officials said, adding that the figure is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Citing data collated till 7 pm, the ministry said the country has so far vaccinated 53,29,27,201 beneficiaries for the first dose and 16,39,69,127 for the second dose. Cumulatively, 27,64,10,694 people in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose and 3,57,76,726 the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

"Safety to those who keep us safe. The first dose of vaccine has been administered for the complete vaccination of the security forces deployed in Kutch and to protect their families from Covid. The government has achieved this important achievement in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic," Mandaviya said in another tweet.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

