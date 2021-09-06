STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi faces sedition charges over remarks against CM Yogi

The former Governor allegedly termed the UP government a "blood-sucking devil" publicly.

Published: 06th September 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai  
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was booked for sedition for his alleged derogatory and unpleasant comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government. The case was registered in the Civil Line police station of Rampur district.

In the FIR lodged by local BJP member Akaash Saxena, Qureshi was accused of making derogatory remarks against the UP government while meeting the jailed Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Sunday. The former Governor allegedly termed the UP government a "blood-sucking devil" publicly. While commenting on the cases filed against Azam Khan, Qureshi had said that it was a fight between the devil and a human.

“The former Governor had come to meet Azam Khan’s family. The kind of statement he made after leaving from there shows his fundamentalist and Talibani mindset. Some people want to make the state like the Taliban, but their intentions will never be fulfilled,” said Saxena while talking to media persons.

Qureshi, who reached Rampur to meet Azam Khan’s family, said he had come to see his sister-in-law and nephews.

“I do not need to say anything about the torture and atrocities done by this government on Azam Bhai. I had come to tell the family to have courage. Allah is with them. Inshallah, victory will be theirs. This government should be ashamed of itself … where the government is after your life, one case after another is being lodged. It is a fight between the devil and man. The devil and the blood-sucking monster are on one side and human beings are on one side. We are watching what is happening,” he said.

However, after being booked in the case, Qureshi did a volte-face saying that his words were being misquoted. “My words are being misquoted to harm me politically and mislead the public. I had said that there haven’t been as many atrocities in earlier days like today. I haven’t made any remarks against anyone,” said the former Governor.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aziz Qureshi Yogi Adityanath congress BJP
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp