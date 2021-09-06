Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi faces sedition charges over remarks against CM Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was booked for sedition for his alleged derogatory and unpleasant comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government. The case was registered in the Civil Line police station of Rampur district.

In the FIR lodged by local BJP member Akaash Saxena, Qureshi was accused of making derogatory remarks against the UP government while meeting the jailed Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Sunday. The former Governor allegedly termed the UP government a "blood-sucking devil" publicly. While commenting on the cases filed against Azam Khan, Qureshi had said that it was a fight between the devil and a human.

“The former Governor had come to meet Azam Khan’s family. The kind of statement he made after leaving from there shows his fundamentalist and Talibani mindset. Some people want to make the state like the Taliban, but their intentions will never be fulfilled,” said Saxena while talking to media persons.

Qureshi, who reached Rampur to meet Azam Khan’s family, said he had come to see his sister-in-law and nephews.

“I do not need to say anything about the torture and atrocities done by this government on Azam Bhai. I had come to tell the family to have courage. Allah is with them. Inshallah, victory will be theirs. This government should be ashamed of itself … where the government is after your life, one case after another is being lodged. It is a fight between the devil and man. The devil and the blood-sucking monster are on one side and human beings are on one side. We are watching what is happening,” he said.

However, after being booked in the case, Qureshi did a volte-face saying that his words were being misquoted. “My words are being misquoted to harm me politically and mislead the public. I had said that there haven’t been as many atrocities in earlier days like today. I haven’t made any remarks against anyone,” said the former Governor.

