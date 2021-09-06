STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health, hygiene focus of Modi government's result-oriented priority programme: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The Central government has worked on a war-footing to provide affordable and quality health services to the country, Naqvi said.

Published: 06th September 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said health and hygiene, ignored earlier, are the mainstay of a result-oriented priority programme by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Speaking at Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan (nutrition awareness campaign) programmes in Mumbai, Naqvi said ‘decisions with delivery' has been the commitment of the Modi-led government.

The Central government has worked on a war-footing to provide affordable and quality health services to the country, Naqvi said.

The National Digital Health Mission was launched on August 15 last year to provide a health ID to every Indian, he said.

Over 2.11 crore people were provided free medical treatment under the Jan Arogya Yojana, he said, adding 15 new AIIMS were approved since 2014.

The number of medical colleges has been increased from 381 (in 2014) to 565 now, a statement from his office quoted him as saying.

Over 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country are giving medicines at affordable prices to the poor, the BJP leader said.

About four crore children were vaccinated against various diseases under Mission Indradhanush, he added.

While a year ago there was a lack of adequate resources in India to tackle a pandemic, the country is now self-reliant in coronavirus vaccines, testing kits, medical oxygen and Covid-19 hospitals, he said.

The world's largest free coronavirus vaccination drive is going on in India, where over 69 crore people have been vaccinated, he said.

Free ration has been provided to over 80 crore people during the pandemic, Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the health and well-being of the people has ensured that despite having a huge population, India has faced coronavirus challenges effectively compared to those nations who already had better and adequate resources, he said.

The Central government's Poshan Abhiyaan has become an effective mass movement to eradicate malnutrition in the country, especially among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, he said.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also attended the Poshan Abhiyan programmes in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp