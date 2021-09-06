STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh considering to change VC term in Hindi from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru': Minister Mohan Yadav

The minister said his department has held a discussion over the proposal of changing the name of the vice-chancellor's post in Hindi.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BHOPAL" The Madhya Pradesh government is considering to change the Hindi nomenclature of the vice-chancellor's post in state universities from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru', state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

During a video chat with reporters, Yadav said a district collector was called 'ziladheesh' in Hindi, and the term sounded "like a king".

"If we say 'Kulguru', it sounds more familiar than 'Kulpati'," he said.

The minister said his department has held a discussion over the proposal of changing the name of the vice-chancellor's post in Hindi.

"The proposal for changing the name (from Kulpati to Kulguru) will soon be introduced in the cabinet headed by the chief minister. If it is approved, then the proposal will be implemented," he said.

As per the higher education department's website, there are eight traditional universities in MP.

Besides, 17 universities (including for courses in journalism, engineering and open ones) were set up under a separate Act and by other departments.

In addition, 32 private universities are also being run in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission.

The state also has two central universities.

Yadav also informed that 131 courses, which are in accordance with the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP), will be implemented by his department as part of a "multi-pronged approach to take ahead our higher education system under the new policy".

Earlier, on Sunday, MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang announced that MBBS students in the state will be lectured about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekanand and B R Ambedkar as part of the first-year foundation course to instill social and medical ethics.

The move had evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition Congress which accused the BJP of trying to "thrust" its agenda on the people.

However, the BJP had justified the move, saying all the sections of society should know about the patriots who are the "ideals for the nation".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vice chancellor Kulpati kulguru
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp