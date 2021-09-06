Parties in poll-bound Punjab worry about village entry ‘ban’ issued by farmers

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: It is not just Uttar Pradesh where farmers have upped the ante. In poll-bound Punjab, the entire spectrum of political parties are worried as angry farmers have more or less decided not to allow them electioneering in villages.

Until now, the ire of farm unions were against the BJP which, they blame, for bringing the three central agricultural laws.

But now, farmers have told all political parties, especially the BJP, that they are not welcome in villages till the Centre repeals the three farm laws and brings in a law that guarantees MSP for every crop.

In more than approximately 200 villages — most of them in Malwa region— across Punjab, the local units of farmers union under Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have banned the entry of politicians. They have put up flex boards outside their villages stating that ‘politicians are not welcome’.

The panchayats of Hero Khurd, Kulrian and Bhawa villages in Mansa district have passed resolutions to not allow the entry of any politicians in their villages and not to keep any ties with them.

In its meeting on Friday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had urged all political parties in Punjab to refrain from election campaigning for now if they truly support their struggle.

The meeting remained inconclusive.

However, a final decision will now be taken at another meeting scheduled on September 8.

This was after the clash in Moga between farmers and police during Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s visit.

As Sukhbir Badal had faced the ire of farmers, the SAD then announced a six-day rescheduling in its ‘Gal Punjab di Lok Lehar’’ — a 100-day tour of 100 assembly constituencies .

Congress leaders who faced protest include Manish Tewari, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Pawan Goel, Hardyal Singh Kamboj and Angad Saini.

In Gurdaspur district, AAP leader Amarpal Singh Kishankot’s hoardings were removed by the farmers. Sukhdev Singh Kokri, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), said not only will they strongly protest against BJP, but also ask people in villages to boycott rallies of all parties.

Both Harinder Singh Lakhowal of BKU (Lakhowal) and Omkar Singh of BKU (Rajewal Group) said the villagers are upset with the political class and have themselves decided to ban entry of leaders in villages.