STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to chair BRICS Summit on Thursday

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

FILE | India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the five-nation grouping BRICS on Thursday in the virtual format and it is expected to focus extensively on the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of the global trade.

"As part of India's ongoing chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in virtual format," the MEA said in a statement.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit.

Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.

The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS.

The theme for the summit is: 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.

India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship.

These are reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving SDGs and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

"In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues," the MEA said.

Separately, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said the situation in Afghanistan is expected to figure prominently at the summit.

The MEA said that NSA Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the 'pro tempore' Chair of the BRICS Business Council Onkar Kanwar and 'pro tempore' Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance Sangita Reddy will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the Summit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brics summit PM Modi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp